IDX Broker Fits Into Fetch Realty’s Hassle Free Philosophy

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today that Ryan Smith with Fetch Realty has added IDX Broker’s multiple listing services (MLS) search application to his website. Fetch is the most recent addition to the growing network of real estate professionals utilizing the many features inherent in IDX. Smith can now connect his clients to thousands of real estate listings from the Information and Real Estate Services (IRES) and Metrolist - Denver (MTOMLS) with no hassle and the free access that Fetch Realty desires.



Realtors such as Smith use IDX (internet data exchange) to transfer property listings information from the IRES and MTOMLS directly to their websites. IDX, Inc. creates a search application, based on the realtor’s website design, which can display numerous options such as price, location and size depending on the consumer’s search criteria. Along with the advanced search options, clients and perspective customers can save their searches and also have email updates based on their specified criteria sent to them.



Ryan Smith is able to control multiple options from his own computer, like changing the layout, adding or subtracting search fields, and even accessing page usage statistics. The personalized experience, regular MLS updates, and customizable format that IDX offers will save Smith time and allow him to offer his customers a truly stress free realty experience.



ABOUT FETCH REALTY

Fetch Realty is owned by Kevin Hogan and Ryan Smith, who are both passionate about three things: real estate, their clients and animals. They believe in free access to property listings and a no-pressure hassle free experience for the client. In addition, they donate 10% of their annual net profits to local animal-based charities.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

