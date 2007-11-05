Foxconn Bundles Virtual Drive CD-DVD Emulator With Its Performance Graphics Card

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Foxconn, a Taiwanese manufacturer of computer hardware and components, will ship FarStone's VirtualDrive CD emulator and DriveClone hard drive imaging software with its latest VGA display adapter. The hardware-software bundle offers Foxconn customers an integrated solution for high-performance computer gaming and complete data backup.



Foxconn's VGA display adapter uses the powerful NVIDIA GeForce 8 chip, which enhances game play with ultra-fast frame rates, even when processing huge data loads. Since performance, convenience, and data security are some of the top issues with gamers, the bundled FarStone software adds even more value to what is already one of the best hardware buys in the computer gaming market.



ABOUT FARSTONE VIRTUALDRIVE

VirtualDrive 11 CD-DVD emulator converts PC game discs and disc-based applications into disc images, or "virtual CDs." Virtual CDs are compressed files that run directly on the hard drive like an MP3. Unlike an MP3, virtual CDs contain the complete contents of a CD or DVD, and not just a single track. Users do not have to insert the source disc to play games; instead, they click on a desktop shortcut to launch a virtual CD, or they insert the virtual disc in any one of up to 23 "virtual drives," which look like physical CD-ROM drives in Windows. VirtualDrive solves numerous disc management issues by allowing the user to store and transport games as electronic files, and improves playback performance by bypassing the relatively slow CD-ROM drive.



More on VirtualDrive: http://www.farstone.com/software/virtualdrive.htm



ABOUT FARSTONE DRIVECLONE

DriveClone 3 hard drive imaging software makes an exact copy of a hard drive, including system settings and partition information, and saves it as a compressed disk image. This external hard disk image enables fast recovery from system failure or data loss. DriveClone also transfers a cloned disk image onto a new hard drive for easy hardware upgrades. All installed applications, e-mail, personal files, and system files appear precisely as they were when the disk image or clone was created.



More on DriveClone: http://www.farstone.com/software/driveclone.htm



ABOUT FOXCONN

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, the parent company of Foxconn Technology Group manufactures affordable mechanical and electrical products. Today, Foxconn Technology Group is a leading provider of joint-design, joint-development, manufacturing, assembly, and after-sales services. Focusing on nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity, material sciences, and green manufacturing processes, Foxconn has been the only company ranked among the top ten in the BusinessWeek IT100 for the past five years. For more information, please visit at http://www.foxconnchannel.com.



ABOUT FARSTONE TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1993, FarStone Technology develops data backup, hard disk imaging, and CD emulation software. Headquartered in Irvine, CA and with branches in Taiwan and China, the company markets its products through a global network of value-added resellers, distributors, service providers, and branded Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). For more information, please visit http://www.farstone.com.tw.

