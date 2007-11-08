Learn the Secrets to Cost-Effective PR at Free Teleclass November 14th

Howell, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- Discover the secrets to cost-effective PR when The Entrepreneurial MD interviews startup publicity expert Melanie Rembrandt of Rembrandt Communications, LLC on November 14th from 8:00-9:00 p.m. Eastern.



The free teleclass, "How to Cost Effectively Promote Yourself as a Physician Using PR," will provide valuable information to help physicians and entrepreneurs increase sales and awareness via publicity efforts.



Register now at http://www.entrepreneurialmd.com/classes to learn:



- How to save time and money by avoiding the three myths of public relations;

- What to include in a press release and media kit;

- Seven simple steps to start getting the publicity you deserve fast;

- How to choose a publicist to fit your specific budget and goals;

- And much more!



"As a veteran public-relations expert with over 15 years of extensive, in-the-trenches experience in helping small business owners get the national media attention they need, Rembrandt will help guide us through the maze of Public Relations 101," says Philippa Kennealy, MD MPH CPCC, PCC, physician entrepreneur coach. "At this free teleclass, Melanie will share simple-to-understand insights to help entrepreneurs use the power of PR while saving time and money."



About The Entrepreneurial MD

From her experiences as a physician with her own private practices in rural Zimbabwe and later in urban Santa Monica, to those of running a large community hospital, working in a dot-com start-up and now running her own successful entrepreneurial business, Philippa Kennealy, MD MPH CPCC PCC has earned her stripes. As the founder of The Entrepreneurial MD, she has coached aspiring and actual physician entrepreneurs to create and run meaningful businesses. From her "Conversations with Trailblazers" interview series with numerous thriving physician entrepreneurs, she has distilled gold nuggets of insights that have contributed to their successes, and that she can share with your audience. For more information, visit http://www.entrepreneurialmd.com.



About Rembrandt Communications, LLC

If you want targeted media relations and writing that produce results for your small business, Rembrandt Communications offers numerous products and services to fit your specific needs. From media relations, copywriting and ghostwriting to complete PR Plans and live presentations, we can help you with publicity and writing strategies just right for your growing business!



Founded in 2004 by experienced public relations consultant, author and writer, Melanie Rembrandt, our team can help your small business increase sales and awareness cost-effectively. If you're ready to move to the next level of success, please contact us at 800-PR1-0116, or visit www.rembrandtwrites.com to receive our free newsletter full of valuable tips and information.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, info@rembrandtwrites.com, 1-800-PR1-0116

