ControlScan Certifies www.birdlandmusic.net As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Catskill, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Birdland Music (http://www.birdlandmusic.net) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Birdland Music’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Birdland Music to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Birdland Music with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Birdlandmusic.net in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Birdlandmusic.net’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Birdland Music (http://www.birdlandmusic.net)

National and International retailer with large discount inventory in used and new brand-name instruments including guitars, amps, effects, keyboards, strings, brass, drums,Computer Audio Production, band instruments and accessories. Free Shipping! Bonus dollars program. For more information visit www.birdlandmusic.net or call, toll free, at 1-866-446-4135.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

