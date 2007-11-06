ControlScan Certifies www.secondskinaudio.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Second Skin Audio (http://www.secondskinaudio.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Second Skin Audio’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Second Skin Audio to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Second Skin Audio with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Secondskinaudio.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Secondskinaudio.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Second Skin Audio (http://www.secondskinaudio.com)

Second skin was built with one goal in mind; provide the best sound deadening products in the world, without exception, without compromise and without fear of the competition.



Whether you are restoring a classic muscle car, building an audio system monster, or trying to give yourself a bit of silent luxury on your daily commute, we have a product or combination of products that will help you achieve your goals while saving money and save time. Look around our site, educate yourself and make the choice that is right for you.



We are confident that eventually, everyone comes back to us. Over built to over perform - because user error, bad batch, and faulty install are excuses that other companies use!



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

