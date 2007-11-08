ControlScan Certifies www.TheGamblersMart.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Plymonth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, The Gambler’s Mart (http://www.TheGamblersMart.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates The Gambler's Mart’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with The Gambler’s Mart to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist The Gambler’s Mart with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of TheGamblersMart.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of TheGamblersMart.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About The Gambler’s Mart (http://www.TheGamblersMart.com)

The Gambler's Mart is a distributor featuring a complete line of Poker and Casino related merchandise. The Gambler's Mart is unparalleled and indistinguishably the industry leader in supplying the home gaming market as well as commercial markets with the largest selection of products at the lowest prices in the industry.



The Gambler's Mart is known for being on the cutting edge as a constant developer of new and exciting products setting the trends and being a very visible leader in a highly competitive industry. For Poker Products and other Gaming supplies, The Gambler's Mart is the wholesale distributor that has everything you're looking for at the prices you need to be a major player! Our U.S. warehouses keep a constant inventory in over 60,000 square feet of space. We can supply the quantities you need at import level pricing with same day shipping on most items!



We have been in the Poker Chip business for many years. The recent Texas Hold'em explosion, fueled by the internet and T.V., has delivered Poker from a niche market status to a mainstream status. The fact that we were in this business before the explosion has enabled us to get a tremendous head start on the competition. What does this mean to you?



Lower Prices - Because of our massive inventory, we are able to pass the savings on to you.



Delivery - Because of our large inventory there is almost no delay in shipping as most orders go out the same day they were ordered. Also because of the large business that we provide to our freight companies, our freight charges are always very low!



New Products - We have always stayed ahead of the curve by constantly developing new and exciting products in the Casino area. Our competitors do their research by watching what we come up with. We are always the first to hit the market with a new product and by the time our competition copies it, our designers have released the next big thing!



Licensed Products - This is one area which is sure to keep The Gambler's Mart as the industry leader in the poker world. Along with our general Poker and Casino merchandise, we have begun releasing licensed products that only we are able to provide. New products for 2007 that we are now taking orders for include the World Poker Tour Poker Chip Set and the Phil Hellmuth Poker Chip Set. Other licensed products include items endorsed by the likes of the "Professor of Poker" Howard Lederer, 9-time World Series Champion Phil Hellmuth and World Series of Poker 2003 Champion Chris Moneymaker among others!



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

