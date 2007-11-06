WRBZ 850 The Buzz To Simulcast News 14 Carolina’s Friday Night Final High School Football Scoreboard Program

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2007 -- With the high school football playoff picture in place, the Triangle’s top sports radio station, 850 The Buzz, will partner with News 14 Carolina to simulcast Time Warner Cable’s locally produced Friday Night Final. The high school football program, seen each Friday night at 11pm on News 14 Carolina, will be simulcast on 850 The Buzz beginning Friday November 9th through the playoffs in early December. In addition to the simulcast, 850 The Buzz will offer a replay of Friday Night Final on Saturday morning beginning at 8:30am. News 14 Carolina’s Friday Night Final is the only half-hour, statewide, high school football program on television in North Carolina.



“We’ve always valued high school sports and giving our listeners access to News 14 Carolina’s outstanding coverage of high school football is just one way we can serve the growing interest in high school athletics,” says WRBZ General Manager Brian Maloney. “Time Warner Cable and News 14 Carolina are proud to partner with 850 The Buzz to spotlight the exceptional performances of student athletes during the state football championship playoffs,” says News 14 Carolina VP/General Manager Alan Mason. “Now, fans will be able to hear the game highlights each week as well as watch them on TV.”



Time Warner Cable is the television home of the NC High School Athletic Association Football Championships. The 4-AA State Championship game will be telecast live on News14 Carolina at 7PM on December 8th.Taped replays of all state championship football games on December 8th will be available on Carolina On Demand, cable channel 1234.



McClatchey Broadcasting is privately owned and operates Sports Talk stations WRBZ - “850 The Buzz”, and WDNC “620 The Bull”. The McClatchey stations offer the latest sports information, breaking news, local coverage, and nationally syndicated sports talk programming. Some of the local show McClatchey Broadcasting produces include: “The Adam Gold Show,” “The Sports Pig – with Morgan Patrick,” “The Dave Glenn Show” and “The Show” with Chris Clark. The McClatchey stations are also home to some of the nation’s top syndicated shows such as Jim Rome, Mike & Mike, Colin Cowerd and others. WRBZ/WDNC are ESPN and Fox Sports Radio affiliates.. The company maintains sports affiliations and relationships with Duke, UNC, NCSU, ESU, ASU, the Carolina Panthers, the Durham Bulls, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Charlotte Bobcats.



News 14 Carolina is a 24-hour local news and weather network only available on Time Warner Cable channel 14. News 14 Carolina is available to more than 1.2 million Time Warner Cable customers in North Carolina's three largest television markets.



Time Warner Cable’s Eastern Carolina Division provides service to more than 700,000 customers throughout central and southeastern North Carolina including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Henderson, Lumberton, Goldsboro, Wilson and Wilmington. The Eastern Carolina Division has upgraded its cable system with advanced fiber-optic technology, providing the foundation for Digital Cable, High Definition Television (HDTV), Video On Demand, Road Runner, a high-speed online service, Digital Phone, Wireless Phone, News 14 Carolina and Time Warner Cable Business Class. Time Warner Cable Inc. owns and manages the most technologically advanced, best-clustered cable television operations passing approximately 26 million homes in 33 states.

