Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- IDAutomation.com announces the updated release of their ASP .NET Barcode Web Server Control for Microsoft® .NET Web Applications



The ASP.NET Barcode Web Server Control is a drag-and-drop component that easily adds dynamic barcoding capability to Microsoft® .NET Web Applications. It is a server-side component that creates JPEG images, therefore all processing takes place on the server and it is compatible with all web browsers. On-line tasks that involve something that is printed from a web browser, such as online tickets, coupons, name badges, invoices, registrations, rebate mailers, check-in confirmations, RMA packing slips and gift certificates can be automated with barcodes. In the new release of the ASP.NET products, two new symbologies include the addition of the USPS Intelligent Mail and Aztec barcode types. The latest product provides 100% managed code with strong name signatures and signed DLLs.



The ASP .NET Barcode Server Control is both flexible and easy to use. On-line barcodes may be easily included in .NET Web Applications by dragging the control on a form in the same way a text box control is used. Several barcode types are supported in a single control including Code 3 of 9, Code 128, UCC/EAN-128, GS1-128, Interleaved 2 of 5, Intelligent Mail, UPC, EAN, Codabar, Planet and Postnet. The 2D version includes linear symbologies plus Aztec, PDF417, Data Matrix ECC200 and Maxicode. The Barcode Server Control has many advanced features such as adjustable orientation, automatic sizing, automatic temp file maintenance and high quality image creation.



A fully functional evaluation copy may be downloaded from their website at http://www.idautomation.com/servercontrols/. A single server license costs $199 USD and royalty free developer licenses start at $790 USD. IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



