AIS Media Wins 2007 International Davey Award in Gold Category for Framescape

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- AIS Media announces that its development of pioneering eyeglass frame developer, Framescape’s™ interactive 3D product demo: http://www.aismedia.com/framescape/ was awarded the 2007 International Davey Award in the Gold Category. The International Davey Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. AIS Media’s winning design was selected out of over 4000 entries. AIS Media’s various web site designs and e-commerce storefronts are considered some of the most cutting edge in today’s interactive media world.



“We are very honored and pleased to have been selected for the 2007 Gold International Davey Award,” said Thomas Harpointner, CEO of AIS Media. “The International Davey Awards are among the most elite in our industry and to have our 3D interactive product demo for Framescape™ recognized by these industry leaders is a testimony to our staff’s competency and dedication to excellence for all of our products and services. The Framescape 3D interactive product demo, as judged by the Davey Awards, represents an example of the next-generation web sites by businesses.”



The Framescape 3D interactive product demo developed by AIS Media was judged by the International Academy of the Visual Arts (IAVA). The demo was judged on a ten point scale and only those with a score of 9 or higher are selected for the Gold category.



AIS Media utilizes the latest state of the art technology in its web design. AIS Media’s proven web site development process produces web sites that produce tangible and measured results for clients. The AIS Media project teams work closely with clients to focus on key business objectives, identify target audiences, and establish the success criteria. During this process, the team addresses challenges and commonly uncovers new strategic opportunities.



The Davey Awards are judged and overseen by the International Academy of the Visual Arts (IAVA), an organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Consideration for the award is by invitation only and attracts over 4000 entries per year.



Founded in 1997, AIS Media is an award-winning provider of professional Internet solutions that empower businesses to increase revenue, reduce expenses and improve productivity. The company has developed a suite of Web-based applications under the proprietary “Excerpo” brand, which focuses on email marketing and e-commerce. AIS Media’s comprehensive suite of professional Internet services includes professional web site design, application development, Internet marketing, and secure payment processing AIS Media’s solutions are available directly and through its global network of certified partners. For more information, visit: http://www.aismedia.com.

