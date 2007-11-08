Historic Photos of the University of Michigan by Michael Chmura and Christina Consolino

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- The University of Michigan began its ascent to academic and athletic excellence after moving from Detroit to Ann Arbor in 1837, Michigan’s first year of statehood.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Michael Chmura and Christina Consolino, Historic Photos of the University of Michigan rediscovers the fascinating past of one of America’s great universities through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, all showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From the 1850s through the 1970s, parades to politics, celebrations to sporting events, visiting U.S. presidents to student protests, and much more, the University of Michigan shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“The University of Michigan is already so well known that no book is required to put the school on the map,” says Consolino. “While many campus traditions endure, it is likely that alumni from different generations do not know much about each other’s U of M experience. I hope the photos and captions in this book can serve to bridge that gap.”



Historic Photos of the University of Michigan is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.

