Historic Photos of Fort Lauderdale by Susan Gillis

From its beginnings as a trading post, to its present-day status as one of America's most popular tourist destinations, Fort Lauderdale displays a diverse and progressive spirit that serves as the foundation of the city's present-day popularity and prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by South Florida archivist Susan Gillis, Historic Photos of Fort Lauderdale rediscovers the fascinating past of the “Venice of America” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the State Archives of Florida, the Broward County Historical Commission, and the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From holiday parades to American Indian culture, sporting events to world wars, downtown to the Everglades, and much more, this beautiful seaside city shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This new publication will bring a collection of seldom-seen historical images to the public in an attractive format,” says Gillis. “Historic images do have a relevance to modern residents as a reminder that Fort Lauderdale does indeed have a history beyond ‘Spring Break’ and tourism. Learning about the history of one’s city, whether an old-timer or a new resident, is a critical step towards embracing and contributing to the community.”



Historic Photos of Fort Lauderdale is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, pivotal events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.

