Linda Grimshaw with Sarasota Life Realty Group Uses IDX Broker to Create a Window into Paradise

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Linda Grimshaw with Sarasota Life Realty Group to its client list. Grimshaw is using IDX Broker to give her real estate website visitors convenient and immediate access to the numerous properties compiled by the Sarasota MLS (Sarasota).



IDX, Inc. downloads the property listings information that is housed with the Sarasota MLS and feeds it to the search tool that is now integrated with Grimshaw’s website. Visitors can search this data using their own criteria – price, location, and so on, depending on what options Grimshaw has chosen to include. With the availability of search tool additions such as slideshows and automatically emailed updates, the realtor can create a truly personalized experience for her website visitors.



Not only does the IDX tool simplify the house hunting process, but it makes Linda Grimshaw’s job easier as she saves both time and repetition since now consumers can search for properties from the comfort of their own homes. Grimshaw is also able to update her service, change the search tool format and style and add or subtract options from her administrative logon. From there she can access detailed site traffic reports, lead management tools and customization features that will save her additional time and keep her site up-to-date. Utilizing these features increases her productivity while reducing the workload, affording her more time to spend engaging with customers.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

