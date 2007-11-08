Bill Wahl Cuts a Swath Through the Real Estate Jungle With IDX Broker Search Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- IDX, Inc. today announced the addition of Bill Wahl with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage to its nationwide network of IDX Broker clientele. Wahl’s website visitors can now take advantage of the many utilities offered to help simplify the real estate search.



IDX Broker’s primary function is to transfer data extracted from the agent’s local MLS, in this case the Northern Illinois (MLSNI), to the websites of real estate professionals. The listings information from MLSNI is automatically and directly displayed on Wahl’s site, in a way that is both reliable and current. Built according to the design preferences of its users, IDX Broker is seamlessly integrated within a website, giving consumers the advantage of easy to use interactive features that attract consumers and keep them coming back.



Bill Wahl’s customers will find many benefits in using the IDX search tools, including advanced search options, search saves and automatic listings updates. To increase the utility of the IDX product, Wahl has access to customization options for featured listings, custom branding for search results, lead management tools, and detailed traffic reporting, making the development of new client relationships less stressful and easier to manage.



ABOUT “SAFARI BILL” WAHL

Realtor Bill Wahl believes that to get results you need to generate results and with his determined, aggressive research he is able to provide his customers with genuinely exceptional results.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. To see a complete list of currently covered multiple listing services, please visit http://idxbroker.com/idx_mls_coverage.php.





