IDX Broker Helps Amani Warden Create a Tailored Experience for Her Real Estate Clients

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today that Amani Warden with First in Real Estate in Tampa, Florida, has added the IDX Broker search application to her website. This addition gives Warden the ability to immediately connect real estate consumers with thousands of property listings from the Mid Florida Regional MLS (MIDFL), the multiple listing real estate data storage service.



IDX Broker uses IDX (Internet Data Exchange) technology to extract and transfer property listings information from MIDFL to Warden’s search page. Seamlessly integrated with her website in accordance to her design preferences and existing style, the IDX Broker application provides advanced search options and valuable utilities, such as email updates and saved searches, to existing and potential consumers.



Amani Warden will find that a variety of tools designed to enhance her productivity and save her time are provided at no additional cost; lead management tools, detailed traffic reporting, and advanced customization and branding options, to name a few. IDX helps real estate agents to better connect and serve their clients and potential clientele.



ABOUT AMANI WARDEN

She has an extensive background in business and in marketing. Her past education consists of a Bachelor's degree in Business, Bachelor's degree in Economics and Master's degree in Business Administration. Amani’s Real Estate career began in Connecticut. Today, she calls the Sunshine State her home.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

