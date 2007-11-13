Eric Lee Uses IDX Broker to Help Keep His Clients Informed of Real Estate Options

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today that Eric and Iris Lee of Century 21 Advantage Gold has incorporated the IDX Broker web based multiple listing services (MLS) search application into their website. This has opened up customer access to property information previously only available to real estate agents.



IDX, Inc. uses IDX (internet data exchange) software to extract property listings information from Eric Lee’s local MLS, TREND MLS (TREND) and feeds it directly to Lee’s website where the real estate agent can control what information displays, how the search tool looks, and the format for client access. Lee’s customers and potential clients benefit by being able to search for properties defined by their personally chosen criteria, this can be done from virtually anywhere, saving both the consumer and Eric Lee valuable time.



In addition, visitors to Lee’s site now have the option to receive emailed property updates, save their searches, and locate the perfect property by using a variety of search functions. Besides the benefits provided to Lee’s customers, IDX users have access to lead management tools, detailed traffic reporting, and options for customizing the integration of TREND information with their websites.



ABOUT ERIC AND IRIS LEE

Eric and Iris are members of the National Association of Realtors, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, and the Bucks County Association of Realtors. The believe in providing a superior level of informed, processional real estate services to buyers and sellers in the greater Bensalem, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Massachusetts and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

