IDX Broker Provides Dreamers with a Good Look at the Mark Island Get-a-Way Paradise

IDX, Inc. announces today that Karen Beane with Blue Water Realty Group, LLC in Gilford, New Hampshire has added IDX Broker to her real estate website. The newly added search tools make it easy for Beane to provide an invaluable service to her customers: a connection to thousands of properties from the Northern New England Real Estate Network (NNEREN), a multiple listing service previously only available to real estate agents.



IDX Broker uses the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) to extract and transfer property information from the NNEREN to Beane’s website. The data is then seamlessly integrated with her website according to her preferences in design, layout, and content. She also has access to beneficial tools such as traffic reports, lead management, and website additions like slideshows that present Beane’s available get-a-ways to their best advantage.



The IDX Broker application also provides advanced search options and valuable utilities to consumers; encouraging further interest in the agent’s services and potentially producing an increase in lead generation. The My Property Manager tool allows site visitors to save searches and listings, and Automatic Email Update sends daily announcements regarding newly listed properties that match the consumers predefined search criteria.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.

