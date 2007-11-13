Studica Skills Season III: 10,000 Participants and Counting

Sanborn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Studica Skills (www.StudicaSkills.com), the free online competition site exclusively for students, has just reached over 10,000 sign ups for the current round of approximately fifty competitions. The Studica Skills competitions reward students of all educational levels with worldwide recognition and prizes ranging from software and electronics, to cash. The number of Studica Skills participants is expected to grow exponentially throughout the competitions’ set deadline of April 30th, 2008.



Studica Skills offers a variety of online student competitions in such categories as 2D/3D Animation, CAD, Comic Book Design, Desktop Music, Digital Video, Graphic Design, Robotics, and many more areas. While a few competitions are specifically designed for a particular grade level (Middle School, High School, or Higher Education), most competitions are open to all students regardless of education level. Every Studica Skills competition is free to participate in and open worldwide, exclusively to student competitors.



As the newest season of competitions featured on StudicaSkills.com has opened, prizes are being awarded monthly, as well as at the end of each competition. The monthly prizes are awarded through a random lottery in each competition. The Top Twenty entrants who meet the competition theme and as determined by popular vote count advance as Finalists. Any visitor can vote for their favorite entries, once every day. Once the Top Twenty entrants are determined, a team of Studica Skills Judges selects the overall prize winners. Over $100,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs to winning students.



ABOUT STUDICA

Studica.com, a division of Torcomp Studica, Inc., is committed to providing the latest software and music products at the lowest prices for students, teachers, and schools. This philosophy has allowed Studica to grow to be one of the top academic resellers in North America. Studica is a nationally authorized education reseller for a wide range of companies such as Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Corel, Final Draft, Microsoft, M-Audio, Pantone, Propellerhead, Quark, SolidWorks, Sony, Wacom, and many more. As a means of giving back to the Education community, Studica also has a series of educational initiative programs that are free, called the Studica Difference.