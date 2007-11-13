Pacific Media Launches Comprehensive Large-Screen Displays End User Survey

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates (PMA), the global market information experts on large-screen displays, announces their 2007 U.S. Large-Screen Displays End User Survey, to be conducted via the Web.



The latest in a series of biennial surveys, PMA has conducted similar surveys in the odd years starting in 2001, but this one is the most ambitious project yet, because it includes both consumer and organizational (“professional”) users and intenders, and all three main product categories of front projectors (both Classic and New Era), rear projection, and flat panel TVs/monitors (as well as some questions on accessories, attachments, or other categories that relate closely to large-screen displays).



Survey topics include both tried-and-true basic questions about recent past and near future buying behavior and new ones focused on potentially important emerging trends. Some examples are:

• Market share and mind share of brands

• Consumers’ habits regarding use of cell phones, music/video players, digital cameras, and video games, and implications for large displays connected to them

• Hours of usage of home TVs, business front projectors

• Applications for which flat panel displays are used in organizations

• Numbers of meeting rooms in organizations and penetration by large-screen displays



PMA is the only source of such comprehensive end user data—and insights gleaned from it by the PMA team of experts—on large-screen displays. “We learn things from these surveys that simply can’t be found by other means,” says PMA president William Coggshall. “For example, we have been surprised to find out how low the penetration rate of front projectors is in meeting rooms, and how much longer large corporations are keeping their projectors than their replacement policy would indicate.” Naturally, PMA's research team will use this data to strengthen their understanding of the market and to guide their forecasts. Subscribers to PMA's Flat Panel Displays Industry Service, Front Projector Industry Service, or Rear Projection Television Industry Service will receive a complete copy of these survey results.



