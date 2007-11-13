Florida Schools Get Moving With New PE Requirement - Discover How Brain Gym Can Supplement These Programs at Upcoming Seminar

Ventura, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- With Florida's renewed interest in exercise and fitness, thanks to the new requirement for P.E. in elementary schools passed by Florida Legislature after the prompting of Governor Charlie Crist, more and more classrooms are implementing fitness programs. The results are extremely encouraging as students add additional exercise during morning announcements, recess, during P.E. classes, and even sitting at their desks or waiting in lunch lines. What teachers and parents are discovering is that these students are not only enjoying these exercises, but often taking these fitness ideas home and asking to do them there as well. It's working.



When students feel better physically, they perform better academically and enjoy learning more. When specific movements are performed with intention, the physical skills required in the classroom are mastered and increased mental acuity can be developed by each and every child. The good news is that there are program options available that can even further increase student's learning and increase mental health and wellness. One such program is Dr. Paul Dennison's Brain Gym(r) program, http://www.braingym.com. The Brain Gym program is a movement-based system that optimizes brain activity, while integrating the mind and body. The Brain Gym movements have been proven so effective that many schools across the country now offer Brain Gym in their classrooms, as more and more parents and teachers request it for their children. The lessons taught are profoundly safe, simple, can be done anywhere, and work well for all ages.



The system introduces simple physical activities to enhance a learner's ability to process information, remember, and effectively respond. It uses quick, easy-to-do developmental movements to "wake up" or "relax" the brain. Students experience increased levels of focus, organization, communication, self-confidence and positive attitude towards learning resulting in 20 to 50% higher test scores. Parents and clinicians benefit as well, as it directly impacts readers' motor, cognitive, behavioral, emotional, visual, and reading skills. Students will discover they can learn faster and more easily, be more focused and organized, start and finish projects with ease, reduce stress, and overcome learning and behavior challenges. Brain Gym is also an effective tool to share with individuals with learning challenges such as ADD, ADHD, Asperser's, or Autism.



Educators will have the special opportunity to explore the Brain Gym program at the upcoming Brain Gym Seminar "Discovering Balance for Daily Life Seminar" February 1-4 in West Palm Beach, Florida taught by the author. This seminar is a 32 hour workshop that includes the 26 easy and enjoyable targeted activities to integrate the brain/body/heart systems to bring rapid and often dramatic improvements in concentration, memory, reading, writing, reading, listening, organization and comprehension.



It takes the brain only seconds to learn something new, and people who do Brain Gym movements say that the addition of even just a few minutes a day of these simple activities; at home, at work, or in the classroom makes an enormous difference in how they learn, feel, think, remember, and go about their daily lives.



Come and engage with others who believe movement is the key to whole brain learning and overall better health and well being. For more information please contact Dr. Patty Shackleford at 352.475.3311 or drpatty@pkconceptsinc.com. (Register Early). Stop by the Brain Gym site today to learn more about the Brain Gym Program, http://www.braingym.com. Dr. Dennison's latest book, Brain Gym and Me: Reclaiming the Pleasure of Learning is available on Amazon and other leading bookstores. Dr. Dennison is also available for media interviews by contacting publicist Diana Ennen at diana@virtualwordpublishing.com.

