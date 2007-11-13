The Rise and Fall of IGE

Chengdu, Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- MMOBUX published an account of one of the most controversial companies in the online gaming business: Internet Gaming Entertainment, LLC - better known as IGE. Detailing IGE's history from Spain to Vanuatu, the online currency research site follows the footsteps of the people who divided the online game community like no one else before. The results of the investigative report are now available on mmobux.com.



Whether it's a rumored investment of USD 100 million by a well-known investment company or the buy-out of popular online game websites - IGE has a tendency to cause heated discussions in the massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) community. MMOBUX researched events in the company's history and sheds some light on the notoriously publicity-shy IGE.



Between pictures of an armed gun man storming IGE offices in Shanghai to reports of millions owned to gold-farmers, IGE has made a lot of waves not only in the US, but especially in China, where most of its suppliers reside. "Separating fact from fiction and rumor from truth was a difficult task" comments the author of the report. According to him "most gamers and even a lot of media outlets are unaware of IGE's background and role in the Chinese gold-farming market".



The IGE report is one of more than 20 investigative reports MMOBUX offers on their site. Other recently analyzed, major players in the currency market include THSale, Offgamers and Gamepal. Explaining the background of the controversial industry and the countless infamous reports it sparked is a main objective of MMOBUX. Even though the market as a whole and especially IGE receive a ot of media attention, the inner workings of the industry are largely unknown to outsiders.



MMOBUX is an online game currency research site that launched in April 2007. It currently covers the more than 30 online games and 400 individual suppliers. Additionally MMOBUX maintains an archive of investigative reports and analysis of the individual sellers and the market itself. Managed by a team of industry veterans it caters to buyers, sellers and researchers alike.

