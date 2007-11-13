New Oxygen Phone Manager II Promises a New Type of Excitement for the Owners of Nokia Prism and XpressMusic!

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Oxygen Software today introduces an enhanced version of its Oxygen Phone Manager II (OPM II) for Nokia and Vertu phones that is actually advanced 3rd party analogue of Nokia PC Suite. The biggest change in version 2.16 of OPM II is tested quality support for groundbreaking Series 40 5th Edition of Nokia Phones, whose posh look and cool functionalities have won the hearts of millions of people worldwide.



Nokia Series 40 Prism and XpressMusic phones are cool and keep you that way. They shine with 2-megapixel camera, DVD-quality video playback, nice display, Bluetooth, 512 MB Micro SD card – everything one needs for browsing pictures, playing music, sharing files, and taking video. Oxygen Software promises to add even more excitement to this Gee-Whiz list of features. Its new Oxygen Phone Manager will let Nokia owners manage all this abundance of content from the desktop PC completely effortlessly. Because it’s so simple, this kind of thing can become addictive and you may find yourself hooked on your Nokia even more than ever!



The support for Series 40 5th Edition has been realized in collaboration with the Forum Nokia PRO Program. “Nokia is a great partner whose advanced technical support, we get as a member of Forum Nokia PRO, has allowed us to be the first to introduce support for its Series 40 phones,” says Nike Golubev, Oxygen’s PR officer. “Our entry into the mobile software market with enhanced Oxygen Phone Manager, supported by Nokia’s technologies, is another great step forward in making our software meet the quality expectations of Nokia owners and getting them excited about experiencing quick and easy mobile content management.”

The complete list of Series 40 5th Edition phones includes:

Nokia 5610 XpressMusic

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic

Nokia 6555

Nokia 7500 Prism

Nokia 7900 Prism

Nokia 6267

Nokia 6500 classic

Nokia 6500 slide



Oxygen Phone Manager II at a Glance

OPM II for Nokia and Vertu phones makes mobile content management more efficient and easy to do by providing a single tool and single interface to manage a phonebook, call register, calendar, ToDo lists, SMS and MMS messages, logos, tones, GPRS / WAP settings, profiles, voice records, FM stations, Java games and applications. The product has seen the highest customeradoption since 2006 and received consistent praise from the end-users, industry experts and media reviewers for technological excellence and ease of use.



Pricing & Availability

Oxygen Phone Manager II for Nokia and Vertu phones 2.16 runs on Windows Vista, XP, 2000, 2003 and starts at 19.95 Euro. Registered customers are entitled to free updates and priority-driven technical support for one year (that includes new major releases). A 30-day evaluation version of the product is available as a free download from www.oxygensoftware.com.



