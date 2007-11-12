A1QA on the User Experience Conference 2007

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- The International User Experience 2007 Conference will be held from 8 to 10 November in Moscow. It’s the first conference in Russia devoted to electronic technology usability. In the Conference take part owners of Internet resources, Internet and mobile application developers, interface designers and testers. The following issues will be in question:



• Government sites and site availability for physically challenged people

• Mobile devices: interface design and technology integration

• Intranet systems development

• Usability methodology

• Specifics of Internet applications development



Four author seminars by foreign experts in the field of usability will be held at the Conference.



