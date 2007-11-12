BMC Messsysteme GmbH first-time represented at PRODUCTRONICA 2007

Maisach (Munich), Bayern, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- Productronica comprehensively represents the market for electronics production and the special technologies used in micro-manufacturing at the highest international level. As a stage for trendsetting technologies it is held every uneven year alternating with Electronica. Productronica at the high-tech location Munich is a venue for investors and experts from economy, as well as for the international technical and business press.



For the manufacturer of innovative measurement technology and embedded PC technology it is almost a home field advantage: Based in Greater Munich BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) demonstrates its market presence in the category "Test and measurement, quality assurance".



Through the years the concept of BMC Messsysteme GmbH "made in Germany" has been successful: All products are developed and produced in Germany. For bmcm the realization of user-friendly and high-quality solutions is decisive to be able to compete internationally - and all this at an excellent price-performance-ratio.



The direct line to the customer was established by setting up the direct distribution in 2006. All components of a measurement chain, such as sensors, measuring amplifiers, connecting technology, data acquisition systems and software are available directly from the manufacturer and perfectly adjusted to each other - the customer gets everything from one source, which mostly proves to be an unbeatable advantage.



At Productronica 2007 BMC Messsysteme GmbH introduces their products, concepts and philosophy. The visitors will be surprised by some new products setting a course in measurement technology.



BMC Messsysteme GmbH invites all customers or other interested parties to meet them at Productronica 2007 in the New Munich Trade Fair Center (Area A1, west entry, booth 266). Free guest tickets can be ordered online on the bmcm website.

(--> http://www.bmcm.de)

