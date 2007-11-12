Megaglobe Logo Becomes A Registered Trademark

Covington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- New international search engine Megaglobe has registered its logo as a trademark (Trademark number 3309654).Megaglobe already owns over 5 trade marks to protect its business interests. This is a good method to protect Megaglobe from phishing attacks and techniques.Lately, Megaglobe has enhanced its international search engine.with new video and image features.Since its initial launch in July,Megaglobe has already been listed as one of the top 100 search engines. Today, the search engine receives between 30,000 and 80,000 visitors per day and over 1 million visitors per month. Megaglobe has also become a registered member of the Better Business Bureau, reaffirming their commitment to provide the best in customer satisfaction.



Megaglobe owns several trademarks such as:



1 - "Megaglobe" - Trademark number 3262902



2 - "Megaglobe" (The Logo) Trademark number 3309654



3 - "Megaglobe Ads - Trademark number 3321476



4 - "Megaglobe Card" - Trademark number 3314523



5 - "Megarank" - Trademark number 78862412



Lately Megaglobe Inc has become a new US Government Contractor and intend to develop more services to help the US Government in their online researches. Megaglobe will also develop new technologies, in partnership with the National Science Foundation.



Megaglobe (available at http://www.megaglobe.com) will be Google’s hottest competition in a long time, protecting its advertisers from fraudulent click-throughs on their sponsored spots. Experts have estimated that click fraud accounts for as much as 30 per cent of an online advertiser’s expense, and Megaglobe will offer a revolutionary 0 per cent click fraud rate for sponsored ads. Advertisers will be able to verify clicks by comparing Megaglobe’s online reporting with their own server logs. Megaglobe’s sponsored listings will also be cheaper than those available on Google, Overture and Miva.



In addition, Megaglobe has come up with a new page rank method to offer users the best results for their searches. The search engine will trawl through more than a billion indexed pages, and search results can be translated into 150 languages, making Megaglobe the world’s first truly international search engine.



"So many advertisers I know have completely stopped opting for online spots because of click fraud,” says Moore. “Megaglobe will address that crucial issue, as well as provide a much more efficient search algorithm, to seriously challenge Google’s reign at the top" says Naima Moore, CEO of Megaglobe.



For interviews you can contact Mega globe press center directly from the contact form the Megaglobe website.





