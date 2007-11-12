Deacom Places in Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work Program

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- The Philadelphia Business Journal has named Deacom, Inc. as a finalist in its 2007 Best Places to Work contest, recognizing the company's achievements in attracting and retaining employees through a combination of benefits, work conditions, and company cultures.



Deacom was among hundreds of companies to enter the program, which honors successful and dynamic businesses whose best practices enhance the bottom line and their employees' attitudes about the workplace.



"Deacom is truly a tight-knit team," says Susan Shaw, Director of Marketing. "Everyone shares a strong dedication to developing and maintaining our integrated accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system to help manufacturers maximize their productivity and profitability."



In a survey sponsored by the Business Journal, Deacom employees gave the company high marks for overall atmosphere and strength of its benefits programs. The team also credited President Jay Deakins for fostering a cooperative spirit by ensuring that each employee maintains a voice in the company. On a weekly basis, Deakins discusses individual goals and company initiatives with employees, both one-on-one and as a team. This hands-on approach enables him to provide immediate employee recognition and incentives based on individual and company performance.



"I don't just feel like I work for Deacom," recent hire Gina Barron says. "I feel like I am a part of Deacom."



Philadelphia Business Journal editor Bernard Dagenais said all 50 finalists have gone above and beyond to engage and reward their staffs.



"This honor, which is truly bestowed by a company's employees, shows that employers' efforts are paying off," Dagenais said. "Happy workers do a better job of serving clients and truly care about helping their company succeed."



In June of 2007, the Business Journal published an in-depth article on Deacom's move "into the fast lane." The report highlighted Deacom's recent tripling of its office space and plan to grow its staff from 14 employees to 40 by the end of 2008.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

