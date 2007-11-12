Make Anything Work Announces First 'Make Giving Back Work' Recipient

Vancouver, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- Make Anything Work was founded on one simple principle: to do everything possible to help entrepreneurs and small business owners beat the odds and build successful businesses. As part of that goal, Make Anything Work Holdings Inc., a Vancouver, British Columbia based training and education company for entrepreneurs and small business owners has announced Junior Achievement of British Columbia as the first recipient of their "Make Giving Back Work" program.



With the launch of a marketing home-study program for small business owners (a new concept called a Bookinar) titled Make My Marketing Work (www.makemymarketingwork.com) that took place on October 10, 2007 at 10am (10-10-10), followed by three additional titles in the next six months, Junior Achievement of British Columbia will receive 1% of gross revenue generated for the remainder of 2007 and the whole of 2008.



"By contributing 1% of all top-line revenue to an organization like Junior Achievement, our aim is to ensure a future generation of successful entrepreneurs," says company co-founder Alex Read. He continues, "We selected them because of their commitment to helping young people understand business and economics and to developing their entrepreneurial leadership abilities."



"We are incredibly pleased and fortunate to have been selected as the recipient of these donations," says Jan Bell-Irving, president of Junior Achievement of British Columbia. "It is because of the efforts of companies like Make Anything Work that organizations such as ours are able to continue training, motivating and inspiring the young people of Canada to go on to become the business leaders of tomorrow."



ABOUT MAKE ANYTHING WORK

Launched in 2007, http://www.makeanythingwork.com is the ultimate small-business resource for discerning business owners looking to develop or enhance their business skills. The content, delivery system and course design & creation, as well as the resources provided free through our blog and to our mailing list, have all been created to help small business owners beat the odds and build successful businesses. To find out how to Make Anything Work visit http://www.makeanythingwork.com.



ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT

Junior Achievement (JA) is the world's largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating young people about business. With close to 100 charters World Wide, JA brings a diverse global view of business to local communities. Since 1955 Junior Achievement of British Columbia (JABC) has partnered with educators, donors and volunteers to bring the real world of work into the classroom. Our programs give students the confidence and skills they need to become the next generation of business and community leaders.

