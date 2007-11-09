World's First Travel Bookmarking Site Launches

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2007 -- The world's first travel bookmarking tool has launched. Based on principles similar to other social bookmarking sites like digg and del.icio.us.



Up until now, the Internet has not been able to replace the professional quality and content of printed travel guides, but TravelBookmarking.com now allows users to pinpoint the same detailed, professionally written content expected of such leading publications as Lonely Planet or Frommer’s, with the information ranked and presented in a dynamic, collaborative way.



"TravelBookmarking.com will revolutionize the online travel industry,” says Ed Lester, founder of TravelBookmarking.com and sister site, SoMuchWorld.com. “We believe the combination of these two sites will take the industry to the next level in a world where the attention of website users is precious and the demand for high-quality, ever more specialized topics, is paramount.”



TravelBookmarking.com offers users the ability to easily find and collate information about the destination and travel theme that is most relevant to them. In addition, TravelBookmarking.com’s policy for high quality is upheld not only by its founder and those working behind the scenes, but also by a community of passionate travelers who enjoy sharing information on the Internet. The site is also backed by a group of specially selected, trusted moderators.



“No search engine can replicate our relevance and quality,” Lester continued. “Unlike some other bookmarking sites, TravelBookmarking.com contains only travel-related bookmarks and users may only promote – not demote – content.”



“TravelBookmarking.com works in partnership with experienced travel writers and editors across the globe. It’s our goal to become recognized as the place to research and share travel information online. In addition, our members can compile all the information they need in one place and create custom travel guides that feature reviews, maps and content designed specifically for their dream trips."



For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Ed Lester (Founder) or Helen Leggatt (Communications) via email(media@travelbookmarking.com)



An online video presentation is also available for viewing at: http://www.travelbookmarking.com/proof

