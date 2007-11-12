New Book Shows Small Business Owners How to Increase Sales and Profit Margins By Increasing "Share of Voice"

Rochester, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- Need to ramp up sales and profits for the holiday season and the new year--2008? If you are the owner of a small business, chances are you will have to steal that business from larger companies who sell to customers in your marketing area.



How can a small business ever hope to compete with a large corporation?



Like the mythical battle where David took down the giant Goliath, Ronald D. Geskey Sr. provides small business owners with the weapons they need to effectively compete with big business.



The Power of Share of Voice



No matter what your level of marketing expertise, Geskey provides a comprehensive step by step plan presented in simple layman’s terms explaining how small business owners can increase their Share of Market by increasing their Share of Voice (marketing messages in their primary marketing area).



There are two ways to increase share of voice, says Geskey: increase your budget and spend more-- or increase the efficiency and effectiveness of your media spending by 50 -200% or more without increasing your spending-- which should generate more says at a higher profit margin. That's what "David vs. Goliath" is about.



ABOUT “DAVID VS. GOLIATH"

“David vs. Goliath” is a new book especially for small/mid size business owners, entrepreneurs, and others who want to grow their business, but may lack the capital to “make over” the entire business—e.g., location, facility, merchandise, positioning, pricing strategy, etc. to better compete with much larger competitors. Instead, many small businesses can increase Share of Market and Profit by increasing their Share Voice-- by using and buying traditional and non traditional media more efficiently and effectively. “David vs. Goliath” teaches readers the basics of what they need to know to plan and buy media to realize 50-200% increases in effectiveness and ROI.



You can buy David vs. Goliath at Amazon

http://www.amazon.com/David-vs-Goliath-Guerilla-Business/dp/0978511727/ref=pd_bbs_sr_1/002-3602918-5893648?ie=UTF8&s=books&qid=1194445208&sr=8-1



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ron Geskey, CEO of 2020:Marketing Communications LLC, has over 30 years of senior account and media management experience at Leo Burnett, D'Arcy, Campbell Ewald and General Motors R*Works. He has a masters degree from Southern Illinois University, doctoral work at Texas Tech, and professional education at Northwestern, Wharton, and MSU.

