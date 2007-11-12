Free Vermont Lemon Law Help Offered to Local Residents

Ambler, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- Kimmel & Silverman, a nationally recognized lemon law and consumer advocacy firm that has provided cost-free legal help to more than 40,000 consumers over the last decade, has expanded into Vermont. The practice, managed by Vermont Lemon Law attorney Christopher Holliday, is the first law firm to offer free lemon law and breach of warranty assistance to distressed drivers throughout the State.



The Vermont Lemon Law applies to new cars, vans or trucks (under 12,000 lbs) sold, leased or registered in Vermont, that suffer a nonconformity -- a defect or condition that cannot be repaired after three attempts by an authorized manufacturer's dealership. This defect must substantially impair the vehicle's use, value or safety, and must first occur within the warranty period. The Vermont Lemon Law also applies to vehicles that are in the shop for repair 30 or more calendar days during the first year. The law also contains a fee-shifting provision, which means that if the consumer prevails, the manufacturer is responsible for all of the plaintiff's attorney fees and legal costs, in addition to the award. If the consumer uses the firm's services and doesn't prevail for whatever reason, there is still no charge.



"Consumers are often not aware that State and Federal Laws provide provisions which enable us to represent consumers for free," says Craig Thor Kimmel, Managing Partner of the Firm. "Many drivers invest significant monies into automobiles and then feel like they have nowhere to turn when they suffer significant and continuous repair problems. Our firm provides lemon law assistance at no additional cost, handling almost all correspondence through telephone, internet, and postal mail. Best of all, we require minimal participation from the client."



With six-full-service offices throughout the Northeast, Kimmel & Silverman has been helping consumers fight for their rights under the State Lemon Laws and the Federal Warranty Statutes since 1991. The firm has grown to include 19 attorneys, three ASE-certified mechanics and a support staff of over 50 professionals; and is the only lemon law firm ever honored by the American Bar Association. Kimmel & Silverman currently handles one in four lemon law claims filed in the nation, recovering more than $135 million for consumers, making it the largest practice of its sort in the nation. In addition, the firm lobbies extensively for additional consumer protection and has been involved in the passing of several House Bills. Currently, the firm is making headlines for its role in developing the first-ever Computer Lemon Law.

For more information regarding Kimmel & Silverman, or to find out how to obtain cost-free Vermont lemon law help, or for any other state, visit their website, http://www.lemonlaw.com or call 1-800-LEMON-LAW (1-800-536-6652).

