PrintingForLess.com Named 2007 Best Workplace in the Americas

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- PrintingForLess.com (PFL), www.printingforless.com, has been awarded the designation, “Best Workplace in the Americas 2007,” for their exemplary human resources practices. Begun to specifically honor printing companies that provide a superior work environment, this year marks the eighth year of the Best Workplace in the Americas program.



A panel of highly respected HR professionals with decades of experience in the graphic-arts industry reviewed the submissions. All of the winning companies actively show their employees that they care about their work environment, their personal goals and ambitions and the needs of the company.



Applicants were judged on eight criteria: Management Practices; Work Environment; Training and Development Opportunities; Financial Security; Workplace Health and Safety; Work-Life Balance; Recognition and Rewards; and Health and Wellness Programs.



“We know the key to our success in gaining loyal customers is hiring and retaining great people,” says Marne Reed, PFL Human Resource Director. “By creating a fun, exciting and rewarding work environment for our employees, we attract top talent from across the country.”



Michael Makin, president and CEO of PIA/GATF, agrees. “Best Workplace in the Americas winners routinely recognize that success is generated in many ways, and importantly, through their employees. Congratulations to PrintingForLess.com.”



ABOUT PRINTINGFORLESS.COM

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. Go to http://www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



ABOUT PIA/GATF

PIA/GATF owns the Best Workplace in the Americas Awards. Headquartered in Sewickley, PA, PIA/GATF is the world's largest graphic arts trade association representing an industry with more than 1 million employees. It serves the interests of more than 12,000 member companies. PIA/GATF, along with its affiliates, delivers products and services that enhance the growth, efficiency and profitability of its members and the industry through advocacy, education, research and technical information. For more information about the Best Workplace in the Americas Awards, contact Jim Kyger at 202-730-7968.

