Best Friends Animal Society Taps Capability Company to Recruit for Two Fundraising Positions

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- Rebecca Worters, President of Capability Company, an executive search firm serving nonprofits, announced today that Best Friends Animal Society has retained her firm to conduct a search for its top fundraiser and a capital campaign manager.



“Best Friends is a very unique organization,” said Worters, “They are incredible stewards of the animals and people they serve with their programs. We are proud to be associated with them and helping them further their mission through these searches.”



The positions are based in Kanab, Utah and will report to Paul Berry, CEO of Best Friends and the Director of Development at Best Friends respectively. The new-hires will join a staff of 400 people at Best Friends and enjoy beautiful scenery in Utah and many outdoor recreation options.



The director of development will be responsible for fundraising strategy and increasing fundraising revenue. The campaign manager will shepherd two large capital campaigns.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm for nonprofits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Creating for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends works with humane groups all across the country to bring about a time when there are No More Homeless Pets. The sanctuary, at the heart of Southern Utah's Golden Circle of national parks, is home, on any given day, to about 1,500 dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, birds and other animals. Best Friends reaches across the nation, helping humane groups, individual people, and entire communities to set up spay/neuter, shelter, foster, and adoption programs in their own neighborhoods, cities, and states. For more information visit their website at http://www.bestfriends.org.

