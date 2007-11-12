Hope Unlimited for Children Appoints New President

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- As of October 27, David Nowell will take on the position of President of the Hope Unlimited for children organization. Mr. Nowell’s background has been as head of fundraising and major gift development at Christian universities. His career has been divided between 3 institutions, including Baylor in Texas. His most recent capital campaign at Carson-Newman college involved 60 million dollars, in which he met the campaign goal one year early. Serving as the spokesman, he oversaw much of the administration of the university. Also as part of his resume, Mr. Nowell has a Ph.D. in Philosophy of Historical Theology and is an ordained minister.



In response to his appointment as President, Mr. Nowell stated “…. I cannot begin to express all of the emotions which Susan and I are now feeling, but a true sense of pervasive grace and God's blessing underlie all that we are experiencing. . . . I can wholeheartedly endorse the mission statement, key strategies, statement of faith, and ministry...”



Capability Company, a Raleigh-based executive search firm for nonprofit organizations, spearheaded this search and is proud to announce this exceptional find. Sherry Heuser, senior consultant of Capability Company, stated, “Mr. Nowell is a perfect fit for Hope Unlimited. His sense of passion for the mission, coupled with his top-notch administrative skills, make him the ideal president.”



About Hope Unlimited

Hope Unlimited is dedicated to the plight of street children in Brazil. The organization operates three residential and educational facilities in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Espirito Santo, serving some 600 children a day. Founded in 1991, Hope Unlimited is a 501c(3) non-profit organization, with administrative offices in Los Alamitos, California, southeast of Los Angeles.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm for nonprofits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Creating for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.

