New Laboratory Testing Website and Brochure Improve Access to Information

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) recently unveiled its new company brochure and website for convenient access to information on LTI capabilities, accreditations and quality program. The 8-page, full-color brochure provides an overview of the wide-range of materials and nondestructive testing, calibration, failure analysis and specimen machining services offered by LTI. The website, www.labtesting.com, covers quality, service and delivery solutions that help Laboratory Testing customers reach their goals in this increasingly demanding marketplace. The website has an easy-to-navigate format and presents information by service categories, as well as by customer industries. Customers have easy-access to literature, quotes and the company’s quality manual. The design of the brochure and website coordinate with a new tradeshow display created earlier this year, the first piece in LTI’s new royal blue and gold “look”, says Sharon Bentzley, LTI’s Marketing Manager.



