IDX is Used to Showcase Mary Jo Avery’s High Standards in Real Estate

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- IDX, Inc. today makes public that Mary Jo Avery with the RE/MAX Equity Group in Lake Oswego, Oregon has integrated the IDX Broker search application with her website, giving her business a competitive advantage in the real estate industry. In joining the IDX network of real estate professionals benefiting from the addition of these valuable tools to their websites, Avery is able to effectively provide consumers interested in top quality real estate with a connection to thousands of property listings from the local MLS (multiple listing service), the Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS).



Using internet data exchange technology (IDX), IDX Broker is able to format and then display the property listings form the RMLS on Avery’s website. Avery is able to determine the style, position, options and search fields for the IDX search tools. She is also able to make changes at her leisure with the administrative access IDX, Inc. provides her. Additional options include slideshows of her featured properties, lead tracking tools and detailed traffic reporting, all which will add to Avery’s ability to more effectively predict and serve her consumer base.



With the IDX search tools, Mary Jo Avery’s customers are now able to perform advanced searches based on specific criteria, and they can use the property manager tool to save and keep track of listings in which they are interested. Additionally, by signing up for automatic email updates, consumers will receive timely notices that newly listed RMLS properties match their specified criteria – giving them multiple advantages in a competitive housing market.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

