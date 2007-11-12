IDX Broker Helps Michael Albano Maintain a Professional and Personal Connection With His Clients

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announced today that Michael Albano with Sarasota Luxury Real Estate on Florida’s West Coast has given his clients and prospective clientele the ability to utilize the features of the web based multiple listing service (MLS) search application, IDX Broker. Now Albano has the ability to connect his customers with luxury property listings in the Sarasota area from the Sarasota MLS (Sarasota).



IDX Broker extracts data from the Sarasota MLS and presents the property information on the agent’s website in a way that is easy to use along with a look that is indistinguishable from Albano’s current website style. Search tool users can look up homes based on price, location and various other criteria depending on their personal needs. After finding properties that they like, they have the option to save their searches and to even receive emailed updates when new listings that fit the consumer’s choices come available. These easy to use interactive tools attract consumers and encourage future site visits.



Michael Albano will find a variety of benefits in using IDX Broker, including advanced customization options for featured listings, custom branding for search results, lead management tools, and detailed traffic reporting. With IDX, Albano is able to offer professional search tools that save him time, allowing for a more personal connection with his clientele.



ABOUT MICHAEL ALBANO

With an extensive business background with Fortune 500 companies and personalized service that’s second to none, Michael Albano is uniquely qualified as a distinguished real estate professional who makes his client’s best interest a top priority and works hard at providing exceptional client care.



Michael’s passion for excellence, in-depth market knowledge, strong business acumen and can-do attitude come together to deliver value to his clients. He is able to offer them unique and personal insight into the luxury communities he specializes in.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. To see a complete list of currently covered multiple listing services, please visit http://idxbroker.com/idx_mls_coverage.php.

