Bucks Productivity Expert Neen James Appointed to the Future of Life Board

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- Neen James, President of Neen James Communications headquartered in Doylestown, Pa., was recently appointed to The Future of Life board of directors. James is one of three new board members selected to serve a three year term with the Future of Life organization.



The mission of the Philadelphia-based non-profit is to ensure that there is a future of life on earth for all species. Future of Life pursues this goal through programs that 1) educate young people with a curriculum of scientifically-based environmental knowledge, 2) encourage them to take actions which will help advance the mission, and 3) ensure that these actions/activities can be repeated and expanded as participants grow in knowledge and capacity.



James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she served as the regional director for two years. For more information about Neen James, go to http://www.neenjames.com.

