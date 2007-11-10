Autumn Graphics Selects Global Vision

Montreal, Quebec, Canada-- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2007 -- Autumn Graphics, a prepress house specializing in a wide range of packaging graphics called on Global Vision, the leader in delivering automated inspection solutions, to help them ensure the accuracy of their production files during the inspection process.



Handling all the artwork inspections manually can be quite a laborious and time consuming initiative. “Before the Global Vision system was installed, our proofreading department could only inspect hardcopy proofs,” says Autumn Graphics' President, Ben Abray. “Using hardcopies, the customer artwork approved proof would have to be overlaid with the contract proof generated from production. The two were then visually inspected for differences”.



The fact that they could only deal with hardcopy proofs presented several problems for Autumn Graphics. They struggled with reducing the time spent inspecting, high costs and the accuracy of relying solely on the human eye to detect errors. The implementation of Global Vision’s Scan-TVS Proofreader has allowed Autumn Graphics to inspect all final files to the customer supplied proof (be it a PDF or hardcopy) without the worry of having to manipulate the customer file. According to Autumn Graphics, this has proved to be invaluable in developing a more accurate inspection process.



“There is a certain comfort level that is provided by a full digital comparison that is unachievable with a manual system” says Ben Abray, “Global Vision really helped us develop a proofreading process that we are confident using every time”. The system has allowed Autumn Graphics to reduce errors, inspection time and increase overall savings.



ABOUT GLOBAL VISION

