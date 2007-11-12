Rodeo Drive's Real Nip & Tuck Artist

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- "Word has it that TV's hit series Nip/Tuck is moving from Miami to Beverly Hills. According to the buzz, the move is to Rodeo Drive…but in reality, Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery is the first and only plastic surgery center at Beverly Hills' ultimate address." In Hollywood Magazine



"Just like the fictional plastic surgeons on Nip/Tuck, we built our offices and surgery center on Rodeo Drive - the world capital of fashion and style - because this exclusive street represents the highest standards in taste and service. It's the only cosmetic surgery center on this street of luxury. I therefore made a point of creating an atmosphere that is luxurious, inviting, and soothing," explains Lloyd Krieger, M.D., the founder, and medical director of Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery.



The Rodeo Drive Transformation Vacation: In true Rodeo Drive Style, Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery, which is nestled next to Chanel, Dior and Tiffany & Co. has introduced a "transformation vacation" to help jump-start the recovery process. The Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Visiting Patients Program includes "concierge" style services to help patients coordinate hotel or facility accommodations, make reservations or book excursions and shopping trips. More information is at



Krieger's practice also offers other services that connect patients with Rodeo Drive businesses, such as health clubs, beauty salons and fashion retailers where they can get help starting new workout routines or re-vamping their wardrobes or skincare regimens. Those amenities, coupled with the Rodeo Drive Transformation Vacation Program make it possible to help turn what can be a sometimes long and tedious recovery process into a life-transforming adventure.



International Clientele: According to Dr. Krieger, who has been featured in such media as Fortune, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Access Hollywood, and other media outlets, roughly 20 percent of his patients drive or fly in from locales at least two hours away, many from Northern Californian cities, but also from places such as Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey. He recently had patients travel from Germany, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Canada, and China for his services on Rodeo Drive.



The Rodeo Drive Experience: Dr. Krieger has worked hard to create a positive experience as patients undergo body contouring following massive weight loss. His deluxe facility, nestled next to Chanel, Dior and Tiffany & Co., creates a relaxed setting of unusual style and elegance. The posh 5,000 square foot facility looks more like a boutique than a doctor’s office. The ultra-modern on-site surgery center is fully certified by the federal government through its Medicare program to maximize comfort and safety. The staff also make things convenient for out of town patients (about 35% of their practice) with their Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Transformation Vacation program. The program is described at http://www.rodeodriveplasticsurgery.com/travel.html.



Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery and its medical director Dr. Lloyd Krieger have been featured in the local, national, and international media. Some recent stories have appeared on Access Hollywood, Elle, Star, InTouch Weekly, Life & Style, Maxim, The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Daily News, The Washington Times, KTLA Morning News, Univision, Telemundo, France’s Télévision Française 1, Japan’s Chocolat Siene magazine, Mexico City’s Reforma magazine, Denmark’s Q magazine, Sweden’s AftonBladet newspaper, New Zealand’s Flipside magazine, and England’s Daily Mail newspaper and Grazia magazine. More information is at http://www.realniptuck.com.



ABOUT DR. KRIEGER

Dr. Krieger completed his education at Stanford University and the University of Chicago. He completed his residency at UCLA and maintains operating privileges at UCLA and Cedars-Sinai medical centers.



