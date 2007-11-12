Godfrey Funeral Sermon Collection Now Online at WorldVitalRecords.com

Provo, Utah -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- As a result of the partnership between World Vital Records, Inc. and Godfrey Memorial Library, more than 1,200 pre-1923 funeral sermons and memorials are now available at WorldVitalRecords.com.



About Godfrey Memorial Library

The Godfrey Memorial Library was founded by Fremont Rider and was incorporated on 26 Nov 1947 as a “…free public library of books, pamphlets, periodicals and other materials in the fields of American biography and genealogy and in related fields; to carry on and promote investigation and research in these fields and to publish the results thereof…”



About World Vital Records, Inc.

Founded in 2006, by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, World Vital Records, Inc. provides affordable genealogy databases and family history tools. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, http://WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy to extend your family tree.




