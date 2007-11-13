Rockwell Trading Moves Headquarters to Austin

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Rockwell Trading Inc. (www.rockwelltrading.com), a leading provider of small-investor education and training, today announced it moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas. The move was precipitated by company's realization that Austin is a hub for day trading activity.



"We originally selected Austin when we decided to expand our operations because of the large number of tech-savvy small investors,” said Markus Heitkoetter, Rockwell Trading CEO. After careful evaluation, we realized moving the headquarters to Austin from Chicago was not only logical but necessary to be closer to the more than community of day traders who are located in the Austin area."



The Austin office will continue to house all company operations including sales, marketing and IT operations for Rockwell Trading, and the company has plans to increase its staff and office size in 2008.



"We love Austin and everything about this city," said Heitkoetter. "This is a smart town where people constantly seek new ways to learn what they need to help them achieve their goals and trading is no exception. I am continually amazed by the number of people I encounter who use our coaching resources and not only meet, but exceed their trading goals."



Rockwell trading will conduct a seminar to provide additional trading and product information to new and seasoned investors on November 7, 2007 at 6pm at The Great Room at Riata. For more information, please go to www.tradingaustin.com or call; toll free, (866)-467-0747.



