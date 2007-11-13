Winn Delivers 9.7x Return on Investment for Bowden Systems

Palm Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Winn Technology Group, a leading marketer of business-to-business technology products and services, recently completed a demand generation program on behalf of Bowden Systems that delivered a return on investment (ROI) of 9.7 times the cost of the campaign.



Bowden Systems is a Norcross, Georgia based independent software vendor (ISV) and member of a partner program for a Fortune 50 ranked technology manufacturer. Bowden recently contracted Winn Technology Group for database development and demand generation services as part a key marketing initiative designed to increase sales for a specific line of servers and related products.



The focus of this campaign was Bowden’s NSK-NTP product, a comprehensive network time synchronization solution that increases operational efficiency for Fortune 500 corporations. The effort by Winn involved numerous components including a series of three co-branded direct mail pieces, database development, and follow-up calling.



Once the aforementioned components were in place, the campaign kicked off with a series of three direct mail drops, each followed by a round of outbound lead generation.



In total, the campaign generated 39 highly qualified leads, or one for every 2.7 hours of calling – well below the industry average for outbound lead generation. More importantly, a recent conversation with Bowden Systems’ CEO Ron Bowden revealed that almost 10 of the leads have closed for approximately $80,000 in new business, yielding an ROI of 9.7 times the cost of the campaign. This is a staggering return considering a great number of successful lead generation campaigns result in 3-5x ROI.



Further, Ron indicated that Bowden Systems has another $100,000 in its sales pipeline as a direct result of the campaign, amplifying the program’s potential ROI to 21.8 – almost unheard of in the outsourced lead generation industry.



When asked what he learned from the program, Mr. Bowden stated, “Lead generation is a pretty timely process, and you need to have a clear value proposition for what you are selling.” Above and beyond the obvious financial benefits, Ron also said the campaign helped Bowden Systems gain a lot of market visibility and refine its collateral, presentations, and value proposition.



In closing, Ron proclaimed, “Lead generation is something you can’t do without…there are a lot of things that need to be done before starting, as well as significant effort and oversight, but it’s well worth it.”



About Winn Technology Group, Inc.



Winn Technology Group Inc. is a privately-held marketing solutions company headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. Focusing exclusively on the technology marketplace, Winn has earned the respect of over 600 technology companies, many of whom continually subscribe to its B2B marketing services including Demand Generation, Event Marketing, Database Solutions, and Channel Marketing. For more information, visit www.winntech.net.



About Bowden Systems, Inc.



Bowden Systems is a Norcross, Georgia based independent software vendor (ISV) providing software solutions and applications for a variety of operating systems and platforms. Visit Bowden on the web at www.bsi2.com.



###

