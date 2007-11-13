NTI Releases Improved USB DVI KVM Switch

Aurora, Ohio -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the addition of an improved UNIMUX™ USB DVI KVM Switch to its popular line of KVM switches.



The USB DVI KVM switch allows you to control up to 8 single-link DVI enabled computers with one DVI monitor, USB keyboard and USB mouse. The switch incorporates NTI’s patented true autoboot USB switching that allows all attached USB PC, SUN and MAC computers to boot simultaneously.



The USB DVI KVM switch is available in 4- and 8-port models, with both models supporting crisp and clear 1900x1200 video resolution. It features single-link HDMI connectors to save space. The switch can be conveniently controlled via the front panel buttons, keyboard commands or an optional RS232 connection.



Available for immediate sale, the UNIMUX USB DVI KVM Switches range in price from $775 to $980.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).

