ControlScan Certifies www.theherbsonline.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Jopat, Inc (http://www.theherbsonline.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Jopat, Inc.’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Jopat, Inc to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Jopat, Inc with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Theherbsonline.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Theherbsonline.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Jopat, Inc (http://www.theherbsonline.com)

Selling natural, organic, herbal remedies and supplements for many ailments. These remedies and supplements are all natural and tested safe by the manufacturer.

Using herbal, natural remedies is can be a safe treatment of many of the common maladies that bother us today.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.