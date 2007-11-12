ControlScan Certifies www.metricbikes-superstore.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, MetricBikes Superstore (http://www.metricbikes-superstore.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates MetricBikes Superstore’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with MetricBikes Superstore to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist MetricBikes Superstore with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Metricbikes-superstore.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Metricbikes-superstore.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About MetricBikes Superstore (http://www.metricbikes-superstore.com)

Metricbikes-Superstore.com is an online retailer and specializes in the sale of motorcycle safety equipment and parts including the product lines of AGV Helmets, AGVSport, Alpinestars, Arai Helmets, FirstGear, HJC Helmets, Icon Motorcycle Gear, Joe Rocket, M4 Exhausts, Nolan Helmets, Pit Bull, Power Trip, Scorpion Helmets, Scotts Dampers, SetUp Boots, Shark Helmets, Shoei Helmets, Sidi Boots, Suomy Helmets, Teknic, and Z1R Helmets. MetricBikes-Superstore.com offers a large selection of motorcycle apparel and accessories including the following: motorcycle helmets, motorcycle gloves, motorcycle jackets, motorcycle pants, motorcycle boots, and motorcycle casual wear.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

