Author Suzanne Mulvehill to Help Virtual Assistants and Other Small Business Owners Break Free from Employee Mindset at November 15 Teleseminar

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Suzanne Mulvehill, MBA, author of "Employee to Entrepreneur: A Mind, Body and Spirit Transition" will be presenting Breaking Out of the Employee Mindset as a teleseminar on Thursday, November 15, 2007, at 8pm EST. The teleseminar is being hosted by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce.



New business owners commonly find themselves still thinking and acting as if they were still employees, even though they are running their own businesses. This mindset traps them in a role that inhibits their ability to lead and grow their business successfully.



Mulvehill says, "The mindset is everything. If an entrepreneur thinks wrong, the business won't succeed," says Mulvehill. "Thoughts like 'AM I going to make?' and 'I don't think I can do this anymore' have to go."



New thoughts like "I'm giving it my all, no matter what," and "If I'm making mistakes, I'm making progress" need to come automatically and be programmed into the entrepreneurial mind so success can flow.



During the teleseminar, participants will learn how to change employee thoughts into entrepreneurial thoughts; learn strategies for making thoughts work for, not against, the business owner; and understand the seven employee mindset shifts that must take place in order to embrace entrepreneurial success.



CALENDAR LISTING



What: "Break Out of the Employee Mindset"



Speaker: Suzanne Mulvehill, MBA



Date: Thursday, November 15, 2007



Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Duration: 60 minutes



Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/teleclass-registration.htm



ABOUT THE VACOC

The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants and their clients grow smarter, more successful businesses, and providing business owners with free tools and resources to connect with qualified Virtual Assistant professionals. Anyone interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance and its professional providers is encouraged to visit the VACOC at http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com



