ControlScan Certifies www.allgiftsandmore.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Calif City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, All Gifts and More (http://www.allgiftsandmore.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates All Gifts and More’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with All Gifts and More to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist All Gifts and More with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Allgiftsandmore.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Allgiftsandmore.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About All Gifts and More (http://www.allgiftsandmore.com)

We sell everything from toys to electronics. New products are being added daily. We have a very large range of products to choose from. We do have something for everyone. Come check us out!



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

