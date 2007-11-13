ControlScan Certifies www.salestores.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Sale Stores (http://www.salestores.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Sale Stores’ continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Sale Stores to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Sale Stores with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Salestores.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Salestores.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Sale Stores (http://www.salestores.com)

EOS Trading Corp, through its main website SaleStores.com, is a leading eCommerce company with over 32,000 products in a wide range of categories: Appliances, Computer Hardware, Software & Supplies, Consumer Electronics, Phones and Communications Equipment, Extended Warranties, Furniture, Luggage & Cases, Office Equipment & Supplies, Projectors, Projector Lamps, Outdoor Equipment, Projector Screens, Projector Cases, Security Systems, Tools, Watches and many more items.



The company also sells WHOLESALE and EXPORT. Furthermore, the company accepts Government and Schools Purchase Orders, and offers Commercial Leasing.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

