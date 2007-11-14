ControlScan Certifies www.reddoghouse.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Red Dog House (http://www.reddoghouse.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Red Dog House’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Red Dog House to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Red Dog House with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Reddoghouse.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Reddoghouse.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Red Dog House (http://www.reddoghouse.com)

Red Dog House, located at 2031 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647, features many exclusive lines of tail-wagging wares – including clothing, leads, collars, carriers, beds, spa products, organic treats and accessories – found nowhere else in Chicago, and only a handful of places online. For more information about Red Dog House, contact steve@reddoghouse.com, call 773-227-RDH1 (7341), toll-free 877-223-RDH1 (7341), or go to www.reddoghouse.com.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

