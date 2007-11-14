ControlScan Certifies www.raisingthecandybar.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Skokie, IL-- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Raising The Candy Bar (http://www.raisingthecandybar.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Raising The Candy Bar’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Raising The Candy Bar to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Raising The Candy Bar with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Raisingthecandybar.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Raisingthecandybar.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Raising The Candy Bar (http://www.raisingthecandybar.com)

Raising The Candy Bar specializes in Gluten Free Candy, Kosher Candy, Organic Candy, Sugar Free Candy, Nut Free Chocolate and more. Our goal is to provide the highest quality in candy and confections and service. Raising The Candy Bar can be contact at: Illinois Nut & Candy 3745 West Dempster Skokie, IL 60076 Tel: 847.677.5777 Email: info@illinoisnut.com



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

