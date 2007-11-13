www.photographerspro.eu: the European Window for Talented Photographers

Milan, Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2007 -- Starring is pleased to communicate the opening of http://www.photographerspro.eu, the first web site which gathers the most brilliant representatives of the European photography, accomplished professionals and young talents.



The platform, developed in English, represents an out-and-out window for the European high level photographers' production, enabling the public and the insiders to look at their books, selected through categories and evidence criterions, to discover their style, biography and updated news.



Twelve photographic fields: from fashion to reportage, from people to food, to advertising, to fine art etc., each one with its own home page embellished by the highlighted photographers' most beautiful pictures.



To guarantee the involved photographers' quality level, the collaboration of international selected partners, first of all the National Professional Photographers' Associations in the different European countries, which highlight the subjects valued as the most deserving.

In Italy the project has been embraced by the Italian Professional Photographers' Association Tau Visual www.fotografi.tv.



The platform has been totally developed by Starring, www.star-ring.it, Italian web company specialized in projects concerning photography, with a pool of web sites dedicated to this sector. Double the purpose: on one side, to offer the photographers an excellent opportunity to increase visibility, both in their own Country and abroad; on the other side, to give "passionates" and experts the possibility, using an unique and complete tool, to look at the present best European production.



An ambitious project, the first of this sort ever realized, which aims to give the well-deserved lustre to the contemporary European photography.

